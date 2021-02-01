Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Tributes pour in for Toronto men’s fashion icon ‘Duke of the Danforth’

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 8:51 pm
Click to play video 'Toronto men’s clothing icon being remembered across the city' Toronto men’s clothing icon being remembered across the city
WATCH ABOVE: Saul Korman was a menswear icon of the Danforth. He passed away over the weekend at the age of 86. As Shallima Maharaj reports, he is being remembered for his resilience and kindness.

Outside of Korry’s Clothiers To Gentlemen, bouquets of flowers have begun to appear.

The man behind the iconic Danforth shop, Saul Korman, died in his sleep over the weekend from a heart attack.

An unwavering champion of Toronto’s Greektown, Korman eventually became widely known as the ‘Duke of the Danforth.’

His boutique has been a mainstay on the popular Toronto stretch since the 1950s.

“The city’s going to miss him,” said his son Shawn, during an interview with Global News.

“I’m going to miss him for sure.”

Story continues below advertisement

From his devotion to the Taste of the Danforth to his charitable efforts, he was a larger-than-life, media-savvy promoter of his east Toronto neighbourhood.

Trending Stories

“The retail business — especially men — it’s not an easy business. There’s a lot of facets to it,” said Shawn.

“But he always told me…it’s how you treat your customers. He loved his customers. He made people feel comfortable, even if the customer wasn’t happy.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted Sunday, “We will never again see the likes of Saul Korman, the Duke of the Danforth. He was much more than the owner of a men’s clothing store, one I shopped in.”

Expressing his condolences to family members, Tory added, “He was the ambassador, the salesperson, the inspiration that helped make the whole of the Danforth what it is today: a destination.”

Saul Korman was 86.

Click to play video 'Helping The Danforth economy recover' Helping The Danforth economy recover
Helping The Danforth economy recover – Jul 29, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Torontogreektown torontoToronto-DanforthSaul KormanDuke of the DanforthGreekTown Saul KormanKorry's Clothiers To GentlemenSaul Korman Duke of the DanforthToronto icon
Flyers
More weekly flyers