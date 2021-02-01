Tributes pour in for Toronto men’s fashion icon ‘Duke of the Danforth’

Send this page to someone via email

Outside of Korry’s Clothiers To Gentlemen, bouquets of flowers have begun to appear.

The man behind the iconic Danforth shop, Saul Korman, died in his sleep over the weekend from a heart attack.

An unwavering champion of Toronto’s Greektown, Korman eventually became widely known as the ‘Duke of the Danforth.’

His boutique has been a mainstay on the popular Toronto stretch since the 1950s.

“The city’s going to miss him,” said his son Shawn, during an interview with Global News.

“I’m going to miss him for sure.”

He was the ambassador, the salesperson, the inspiration that helped make the whole of the Danforth what it is today: a destination. My condolences to his wonderful family and to all of his many friends. We will miss him and we will miss hearing his voice on the radio. — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

From his devotion to the Taste of the Danforth to his charitable efforts, he was a larger-than-life, media-savvy promoter of his east Toronto neighbourhood.

“The retail business — especially men — it’s not an easy business. There’s a lot of facets to it,” said Shawn.

“But he always told me…it’s how you treat your customers. He loved his customers. He made people feel comfortable, even if the customer wasn’t happy.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted Sunday, “We will never again see the likes of Saul Korman, the Duke of the Danforth. He was much more than the owner of a men’s clothing store, one I shopped in.”

Expressing his condolences to family members, Tory added, “He was the ambassador, the salesperson, the inspiration that helped make the whole of the Danforth what it is today: a destination.”

Saul Korman was 86.

2:25 Helping The Danforth economy recover Helping The Danforth economy recover – Jul 29, 2020