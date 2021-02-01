Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new novel coronavirus case is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The province also reported one additional recovery, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 10.

Two Nova Scotians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care.

“It’s always a good day when we see a low number of new cases but we also know we cannot let our guard down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“The virus is always looking for an opportunity to spread, which means we must continue following all of the public health protocols to protect each other.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province completed 931 Nova Scotia tests for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Only nine new cases were reported in total last week.

1:31 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia eases restrictions for sports, arts and culture sector Coronavirus: Nova Scotia eases restrictions for sports, arts and culture sector

Since Oct. 1, the start of the second wave of the pandemic, the province has confirmed 492 COVID-19 cases and no related deaths. There have also been 482 cases resolved.

As of Jan. 29, the province says 14,906 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

To date 2,729 Nova Scotians have received their second dose and have been fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement