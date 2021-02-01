42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 42 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 9,474.

This is the second-lowest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period this year, behind only Jan. 24, when there were 34 cases announced.

The rolling seven-day average number of new cases falls to 63.9.

Waterloo Public Health also reported one new COVID-19-related death at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care, lifting the death toll in the area to 204.

There were also five new deaths reported over the weekend, which pushed the January total to 38.

Another 68 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the number of resolved cases in the area to 8,736.

This leaves the rapidly decreasing number of active COVID-19 cases at 529. This number reached 1,092 less than three weeks ago on Jan. 14.

There are 39 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including 14 who are intensive care.

The outbreak at Chartwell Elmira is one of 34 in the region, including a new one in a congregate setting.

Outbreaks were declared over at three long-term care homes in the area, including St. Andrews Terrace and Stirling Heights in Cambridge, as well as Luther Village in Waterloo.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 1,969 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 270,180.

However, the government noted Monday’s case count is an overestimation, as it was also indicated on Saturday and Sunday.

“As Toronto Public Health migrates to the provincial data system, CCM, additional records were reported for Toronto Public Health today, resulting in an overestimate of the daily counts,” officials said.

Monday’s case count is higher than Sunday’s, which saw 1,848 new infections. On Saturday, 2,063 new cases were recorded and 1,837 on Friday.

“Locally, there are 886 new cases in Toronto, 330 in Peel and 128 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,224 as 36 more deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

