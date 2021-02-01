Menu

Canada

Quebecer faces fraud charges in the United States

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 3:53 pm
A gavel sits on a desk in Ottawa, Wednesday February 13, 2019.
A gavel sits on a desk in Ottawa, Wednesday February 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Quebec man has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and international money laundering.

Martin Hogan was arraigned Monday morning in Rochester, New York, where he appeared via video.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Read more: Quebec woman facing charge of threatening Trump after ricin-laced letter

Hogan is believed to have headed a network of fraudsters that would place phone calls to victims in the United States and advise them they had won a lottery in Canada, but before collecting their winnings, they had to first pay the taxes, brokerage fees, and/or custom fees.

Victims would allegedly send the funds by wire transfer or by mail.

Hogan was part of an investigation that was conducted in collaboration with the United States Postal Service, the Department of Homeland Security and the Customs and Border Protection Agency.

Read more: Two Montreal area men extradited to the U.S. on drug trafficking charges

Last year, investigators arrested four suspected accomplices, who collaborated with authorities in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

According to court documents, Hogan allegedly defrauded approximately 37 victims, over the age of 55 years old, between 2015 and 2020, totaling around $1.5 million.

Hogan is currently being detained in the United States.

His next court appearance is set for March 1.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecFraudwire fraudMail FraudQuebec manfraud charges United Statesfraud trial United StatesMartin HoganQuebecer fraud charges
