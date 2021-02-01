Talks continue Monday as possible Canada Line workers strike looms

Commuters taking the Canada Line Monday could run into some trouble due to a potential strike deadline looming.
Talks continued overnight Sunday to stop the possible job action of Canada Line transit workers.
The B.C. Government and Service Employees Union issued a 72-hour strike notice on Friday.
The workers are in a legal strike position as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The concerns from the workers include wage parity and sick leave issues with Protrans BC, the operator of the Canada Line.
The union said it started speaking with a moderator Sunday morning but unless further progress is made Monday, the 182 workers could go on strike.
They have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2019, the union said.
Transit users are asked to watch the BCGEU website for updates.
