Talks continue Monday as possible Canada Line workers strike looms

Commuters taking the Canada Line Monday could run into some trouble due to a potential strike deadline looming.

Talks continued overnight Sunday to stop the possible job action of Canada Line transit workers.

The B.C. Government and Service Employees Union issued a 72-hour strike notice on Friday.

The workers are in a legal strike position as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The concerns from the workers include wage parity and sick leave issues with Protrans BC, the operator of the Canada Line.

The union said it started speaking with a moderator Sunday morning but unless further progress is made Monday, the 182 workers could go on strike.

They have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2019, the union said.

Transit users are asked to watch the BCGEU website for updates.

