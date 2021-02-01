Menu

Traffic

Talks continue Monday as possible Canada Line workers strike looms

By Amy Judd Global News
A Canada Line public transit SkyTrain passes over cars on the Arthur Laing Bridge on its way to Vancouver International Airport.
A Canada Line public transit SkyTrain passes over cars on the Arthur Laing Bridge on its way to Vancouver International Airport. The Canadian Press Images/Bayne Stanley

Commuters taking the Canada Line Monday could run into some trouble due to a potential strike deadline looming.

Talks continued overnight Sunday to stop the possible job action of Canada Line transit workers.

The B.C. Government and Service Employees Union issued a 72-hour strike notice on Friday.

The workers are in a legal strike position as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

What we know about potential job action by Canada Line workers
What we know about potential job action by Canada Line workers

Read more: Canada Line workers issue 72 hour strike notice

The concerns from the workers include wage parity and sick leave issues with Protrans BC, the operator of the Canada Line.

The union said it started speaking with a moderator Sunday morning but unless further progress is made Monday, the 182 workers could go on strike.

They have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2019, the union said.

Transit users are asked to watch the BCGEU website for updates.

BCGEU issues 72-hour strike notice for Metro Vancouver's Canada Line
BCGEU issues 72-hour strike notice for Metro Vancouver’s Canada Line
