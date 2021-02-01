Winter storm on the way for Montreal and parts of Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Are you ready for a winter storm, Quebec?

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large swath of the province, including Montreal, Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière and the Gaspé.

The weather agency warns a developing low-pressure system will make its way up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday and turn into a “major storm.”

The blast of wintry weather is expected to begin that day and continue into the evening.

“The snow combined with moderate winds will generate local blowing snow,” the statement reads. “Snowfall amounts could reach 10 to 20 centimetres.”

Environment Canada notes that the track of the low-pressure system is uncertain, however.

“Snowfall amounts over the province will vary depending on the track of the system,” the weather agency said.

The good news, for Montreal at least, is that means the relentless chill that has settled over the city is coming to an end in the coming days. Temperature highs for the area stand around 0 to -2 C.

