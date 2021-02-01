Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Winter storm on the way for Montreal and parts of Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 9:24 am
A woman cleans snow from around her car following a major snowstorm in Montreal, Sunday, January 14, 2018.
A woman cleans snow from around her car following a major snowstorm in Montreal, Sunday, January 14, 2018. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Are you ready for a winter storm, Quebec?

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large swath of the province, including Montreal, Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière and the Gaspé.

The weather agency warns a developing low-pressure system will make its way up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday and turn into a “major storm.”

The blast of wintry weather is expected to begin that day and continue into the evening.

READ MORE: Montreal community organization offers new portable shelters to help homeless during winter

“The snow combined with moderate winds will generate local blowing snow,” the statement reads. “Snowfall amounts could reach 10 to 20 centimetres.”

Trending Stories

Environment Canada notes that the track of the low-pressure system is uncertain, however.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snowfall amounts over the province will vary depending on the track of the system,” the weather agency said.

The good news, for Montreal at least, is that means the relentless chill that has settled over the city is coming to an end in the coming days. Temperature highs for the area stand around 0 to -2 C.

Click to play video 'Pincourt snow castle challenge' Pincourt snow castle challenge
Pincourt snow castle challenge – Jan 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWinter weatherMontreal weathersnowstormQuebec Weathermontreal snowMontreal SnowstormQuebec WinterQuebec Snow
Flyers
More weekly flyers