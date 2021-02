Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting after a truck was found with bullet holes in Calgary on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1300 block of 42 Street S.E. after 2:40 p.m.

Police said a small car pulled up to a red pickup truck, “shots were fired,” and people ran from the scene but officers couldn’t confirm how many.

No victims or suspects have been found, police said.

