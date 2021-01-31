Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Mexico says Canada’s flight suspension could cost its tourism industry $782M

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 31, 2021 6:44 pm
Click to play video 'Canada’s new travel restrictions a ‘death blow’ to aviation sector: Dias' Canada’s new travel restrictions a ‘death blow’ to aviation sector: Dias
Canada’s new travel restrictions a ‘death blow’ to aviation sector: Dias

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) — Canada’s decision to suspend flights by its major airlines to Mexico for three months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic could cost the Mexican tourism industry around $782 million in lost revenue, Mexico’s government said on Sunday.

Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco made the estimate on the basis there could be up to 791,000 fewer tourists as a result of the suspension Canada imposed from Sunday through April 30, his ministry said in a statement.

Read more: Canada’s new travel restrictions ‘a death blow’ to airlines, UNIFOR president says

Still, the losses may end up smaller, Torruco said.

Trending Stories

The minister said Canada could also miss out on 372,000 Mexican visitors and $368 million in lost revenues because of freezing the flights.

Story continues below advertisement

Mexico has not moved to suspend flights to Canada, although one airline, Aeromexico, said it would halt flights to Canada from the second week of February until the end of April.

Click to play video 'Canadians scramble for flights home ahead of new COVID-19 travel restrictions' Canadians scramble for flights home ahead of new COVID-19 travel restrictions
Canadians scramble for flights home ahead of new COVID-19 travel restrictions

Compared with 2019, the number of visitors to Mexico from Canada fell last year by 61.3% to 1,020,000, the ministry said. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Peter Cooney)

© 2021 Reuters
CoronavirusMexicoCanadaMexico tourismcoronavirus suspensionflight suspensionmexico flights canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers