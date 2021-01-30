Menu

Health

Israel to deliver 5K Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccines to Palestinian Authority

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video 'Canada ranks 18th on world stage for vaccine rollout' Canada ranks 18th on world stage for vaccine rollout
WATCH: Canada ranks 18th on world stage for vaccine rollout

Israel has approved a transfer of 5,000 Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority that will be delivered at the beginning of next week.

An Israeli government official with knowledge of the transfer told Global News Israel the doses were originally purchased for Israelis, but donated to Palestinian medical teams in Gaza and West Bank.

The source added Israel was the first nation to deliver vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority, which will be used to inoculate health-care professionals.

Israel leads the world in COVID-19 vaccinations, inoculating almost 15 per cent of the country’s 9.3 million population in about two weeks.

The news comes two weeks after the United Nations criticized the Israeli government for not extending its vaccination campaign to Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, calling it “morally and legally” unacceptable in an online statement.

More to come. 

