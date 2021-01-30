‘Keep us in mind for next year’: Lethbridge International Air Show looks to hold 2022 event

Send this page to someone via email

Although it hadn’t officially been announced yet, the Lethbridge International Air Show had been holding onto hope of running its high-flying spectacle this coming July.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, and upgrades to the Lethbridge Airport likely standing in the way, organizers didn’t see a possibility for a 2021 show.

“They couldn’t really say if they were going to be done (the upgrades) by the time the air show was going to happen,” vice-president Brant Irwin explained.

“The board made the hard decision to cancel again for this year, and look forward to put it on next year.” Tweet This

By the time the 2022 show rolls around, previous postponements mean it will have been many years since the last airshow event in the region.

The anticipated 2019 show was postponed to 2020, due in-part to the passing of long-time air show volunteer and board member Brent Botfield, but was subsequently cancelled in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We put on a show for the enjoyment of the community to see planes they may not see otherwise,” Irwin said.

Irwin says they are taking into account the possibility the pandemic will still be a factor next year, and are looking at ways to still hold the event if public health measures are in effect.

“If we had to have a drive-in air show, we were definitely looking at that,” he said, adding they looked to the success of the September air show in London, Ont., for inspiration.

“Next year would be sort of showcasing the upgrades done to the airport as well.” Tweet This

The 2022 Lethbridge International Air Show is being planned for late-July. Organizers hope to continue holding the event every other year after that.

-With files from Tom Roulston