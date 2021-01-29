Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged with trespassing at Collins Bay Institution

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 3:38 pm
Kingston police say two men were seen trespassing on Collins Bay Institution grounds, but only one was arrested Thursday night.
Kingston police say two men were seen trespassing on Collins Bay Institution grounds, but only one was arrested Thursday night.

A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged with trespassing at a penitentiary after being picked up at Collins Bay institution, Kingston police say.

Police were called to the Bath Road prison just after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

When officers arrived, correctional officers had already apprehended a trespasser.

Read more: Kingston man accused of stealing drugs from Collins Bay Institution pharmacy

He was then turned over to police.

Police say a second man was seen in the area but attempts to locate him came up empty.

Police said no contraband was located on the man.

