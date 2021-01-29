Will inquiry’s report into Alberta oil and gas critics meet deadline?

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A spokesman for Alberta’s inquiry into the funding of oil and gas industry critics is not confirming whether its report will be handed in by its Sunday deadline.

Alan Boras says there will be an update when there is information to share and that commissioner Steve Allan’s work is ongoing.

Read more: Inquiry into Alberta oil and gas critics gets another extension but no new money

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his United Conservative government contend foreign interests have long been bankrolling campaigns against fossil fuel development in the province.

Allan, a forensic accountant, was tapped to lead the $2.5-million public inquiry in 2019.

2:04 Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry – Jan 20, 2020

Allan’s report was initially due last July but was given two extensions and a $1-million budget increase.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kenney government boosts budget for public inquiry looking at how anti-oil groups are funded, extends report’s deadline

Energy Minister Sonya Savage must publish the final report within 90 days of receiving it.

Environmental law group Ecojustice filed a lawsuit in November 2019 alleging the inquiry is politically motivated, biased and outside provincial jurisdiction. Late last year, it lost a court bid to have Allan’s work paused until there is a ruling on its case.

Read more: Alberta inquiry on oil sector under fire for commissioned reports skeptical of climate change

Eleven groups and individuals were granted standing to be a “participant for commentary” before the inquiry, but Boras said their identities are not being disclosed.

Participants were provided a list of reading material, including reports commissioned by the inquiry, that critics have slammed for denying or downplaying human-caused climate change.

4:15 B.C. researcher pinpoints who is funding campaigns against oil B.C. researcher pinpoints who is funding campaigns against oil – Nov 12, 2018