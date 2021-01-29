Air Canada flight from Montreal headed to Calgary diverted to Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt after a flight heading to Calgary had to instead touch down in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority confirmed to Global News that Air Canada Flight 317 was en route to Calgary from Montreal when it had to be diverted due to a mechanical issue.

The flight landed at Richardson International Airport at about 10 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Global News has reached out to Air Canada for more information.

