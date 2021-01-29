Menu

Canada

Air Canada flight from Montreal headed to Calgary diverted to Winnipeg

By Elisha Dacey CJOB
Posted January 29, 2021 1:20 pm
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

No one was hurt after a flight heading to Calgary had to instead touch down in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority confirmed to Global News that Air Canada Flight 317 was en route to Calgary from Montreal when it had to be diverted due to a mechanical issue.

The flight landed at Richardson International Airport at about 10 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Global News has reached out to Air Canada for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

 

