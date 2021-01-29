Waterloo man arrested after reported apartment burglaries

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a string of apartment burglaries that were recently reported near the University of Waterloo.
Police say between Jan. 10 and Jan. 19, a thief got into apartment buildings in the Phillips Street area and entered unlocked apartments.
They say the thief made off with electronics and bicycles.
Trending Stories
Police say a 31-year-old Waterloo man is facing five charges of break and enter.
They are reminding residents to be vigilant in keeping their doors locked, even when they are home.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments