Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 29

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

More than 400 big-box stores to be inspected this weekend in Toronto, GTA

The Ontario government says more than 400 big-box stores will be inspected in Toronto, Hamilton and Kitchener-Waterloo, on top of the 1,147 stores already visited.

The government said 112 tickets have been issued so far to businesses who are not following proper COVID-19 restrictions and three people have also been fined.

“We’ve marshalled hundreds of officers to inspect over 1,000 businesses in a few short weeks, and we’ll keep it up as long as there are bad actors out there,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Our government is confident that the majority of workplaces are taking all necessary steps to protect their customers and workers from the spread of COVID-19.”

Toronto announces additional measures to increase safety at long-term care homes

The City of Toronto provided an update on measures being introduced to increase safety at the city’s long-term care homes and other congregate settings.

Included in the new measures, is that Toronto Public Health helps congregate settings with confirmed cases prevent further spread, and assess the risk to the safety of staff and residents.

The City also said it continues to maintain physical distancing at shelters, as well as providing 100,000 of personal protective equipment at the locations weekly among other things.

Daily screening also takes place at all City-run child care centres on top of mandatory mask and eye protection.

“The City is doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and any variants,” said Mayor John Tory. “It’s also critical for residents to continue doing their part by staying home as much as possible – we need to work together to stop of the spread of the virus and save lives.”

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,837 new cases on Friday.

Of those:

595 were in Toronto

295 were in Peel Region

170 were in York Region

59 were in Durham Region

54 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 264,300.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,072 as 58 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,900 from the previous day. The government said 69,040 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths, outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,491 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 29 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 229 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 956 active cases among long-term care residents and 899 active cases among staff — down by 85 cases and down by 39 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.