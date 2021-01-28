Man arrested and charged after violent assault on SkyTrain custodian

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly punching a SkyTrain custodian in the face earlier this week.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

The contracted employee was working on board the SkyTrain headed to VCC-Clark Station when he was approached by a man who allegedly struck him without provokation. He lost multiple teeth and began bleeding heavily from the mouth, according to police.

Read more: Man wanted after woman punched in face several times on SkyTrain

Transit police arrived on scene within minutes and arrested the suspect on the SkyTrain car. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedic and was treated for his injuries.

“An attack like this is reprehensible,” said Transit police Sgt. Clint Hampton.

Story continues below advertisement

“This employee was providing an essential and highly valuable service to the public by maintaining a clean and healthy space for transit users during a pandemic. Everyone has the right to ride on transit without fear of harassment or assault, including frontline employees who keep the system moving.”

Ismael Konate, 25, has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. He has no fixed address and is well known to police.

Konate was released from custody with multiple conditions, including not to have contact with the victim, not to be on SkyTrain and not to possess firearms or weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on Feb. 9.

1:46 Another SkyTrain victim questions hate crime suspect release Another SkyTrain victim questions hate crime suspect release – Nov 9, 2018