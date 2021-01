Send this page to someone via email

Five men were injured after a collision on Highway 401 in Toronto Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a call about a collision at around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 401 at Jane Street.

Toronto paramedics said five men were taken to a trauma centre, four with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and one person with minor injuries.

It is not clear what circumstances led to the crash.

