Thompson traffic stop leads to big fines for public health scofflaws

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Thompson residents have been handed fines of almost $1,300 each for failing to comply with public health orders.

RCMP said the violations took place Monday night after police stopped a vehicle in a Cree Road parking lot.

The driver was issued a ticket for not having a valid driver’s licence. When the vehicle’s registered owner was called to the scene, police said, she told them she was COVID-19-positive.

When asked why she wasn’t self-isolating, she told the officer she didn’t want her vehicle to be towed.

Police contacted public health officials and determined that both the woman and the man driving the vehicle — both 36 years old — had tested positive for the coronavirus and should have been self-isolating.

Shortly after the incident, they were each fined $1,296 for disobeying public health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the officer involved was wearing protective equipment at the time of the traffic stop and remains on duty.

“This is an example of what our officers on the front line are dealing with,” said Insp. Christopher Hastie, officer in charge of Thompson’s RCMP detachment.

“The blatant disregard of a public health order in this instance jeopardizes the police officer’s health, and the health of their family. Ultimately, these actions put lives at risk and are completely avoidable.”

2:02 Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines – Nov 24, 2020

Advertisement