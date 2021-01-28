Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Plane returning to Kitchener crashes on frozen lake in Grey Highlands, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 2:05 pm
A 56-year-old pilot was flying a 2016 Vans 7A airplane near Collingwood, Ont., when it started to have engine problems.
A 56-year-old pilot was flying a 2016 Vans 7A airplane near Collingwood, Ont., when it started to have engine problems. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A plane that was returning to Kitchener after flying near Collingwood crashed onto a frozen lake in Grey Highlands, Ont., late Sunday morning, Grey Bruce OPP say.

According to police, a 56-year-old pilot was flying a 2016 Vans 7A airplane when it started to have engine problems. The pilot decided to make an emergency landing and chose to land on Lake Eugenia.

Read more: Small plane crashes in Grey Highlands, Ont., OPP say

The plane crash-landed onto the frozen lake, coming to rest in heavy snow in the middle of the lake, police say.

Trending Stories

Officers say the pilot wasn’t injured and walked across the ice to shore. There were no other occupants onboard the plane.

Police were assisted by fire and paramedic crews at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The Transport Safety Board of Canada was notified and the pilot arranged to have the plane safely removed from the lake.

Click to play video 'Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board' Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board
Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board – Nov 28, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
collingwoodgrey bruce OPPGrey HighlandsGrey-BruceTransport Safety Board of CanadaLake EugeniaLake Eugenia plane crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers