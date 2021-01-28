Plane returning to Kitchener crashes on frozen lake in Grey Highlands, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A plane that was returning to Kitchener after flying near Collingwood crashed onto a frozen lake in Grey Highlands, Ont., late Sunday morning, Grey Bruce OPP say.

According to police, a 56-year-old pilot was flying a 2016 Vans 7A airplane when it started to have engine problems. The pilot decided to make an emergency landing and chose to land on Lake Eugenia.

The plane crash-landed onto the frozen lake, coming to rest in heavy snow in the middle of the lake, police say.

Officers say the pilot wasn’t injured and walked across the ice to shore. There were no other occupants onboard the plane.

Police were assisted by fire and paramedic crews at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The Transport Safety Board of Canada was notified and the pilot arranged to have the plane safely removed from the lake.

2:11 Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board – Nov 28, 2019