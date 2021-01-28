Woman dies in second fatal pedestrian collision this week: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old local woman died after she was struck by a vehicle earlier this week, Kingston police confirmed Thursday.

According to police, the unidentified woman was walking down Old Mill Road Tuesday morning when the crash happened.

Police say she was seriously injured and rushed to Kingston General Hospital, but later died.

Officers are still investigating the incident and have yet to lay charges.

This is the second pedestrian in their 70s to die in Kingston this week after being struck by a vehicle. Ivan Lockyer, 71, was struck and killed Monday evening on Princess Street.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the Tuesday morning incident to contact the investigating officer Const. Rice at 613-549-4660 ext. 6262 or via email at mrice@kingstonpolice.ca .

