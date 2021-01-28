Calgary firefighters rescue dog from Dover house fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says a dog was rescued from a house fire in the community of Dover on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Dovercrest Way Southeast just after 7 a.m. and arrived to find thick smoke coming from the front door of the home.

One person who was in the basement of the house when the fire started was able to get out safely before crews arrived, the CFD said.

The CFD said the home did have a working smoke alarm, which alerted the resident to the fire.

While searching the home, the CFD said crews found and rescued a dog which was taken in by a neighbour to keep warm and safe.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze which the fire department said was kept to the main floor. The house did, however, suffer smoke damage throughout.