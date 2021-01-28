Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary firefighters rescue dog from Dover house fire

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video 'Calgary crews extinguish fire on Dovercrest Way' Calgary crews extinguish fire on Dovercrest Way
Members of the Calgary Fire Department were called to a house on Dovercrest Way Southeast after smoke was spotted coming from the door of the home. Sarah Offin has details.

The Calgary Fire Department says a dog was rescued from a house fire in the community of Dover on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Dovercrest Way Southeast just after 7 a.m. and arrived to find thick smoke coming from the front door of the home.

One person who was in the basement of the house when the fire started was able to get out safely before crews arrived, the CFD said.

Read more: Residents displaced after fire causes significant damage to northeast Calgary home

The CFD said the home did have a working smoke alarm, which alerted the resident to the fire.

While searching the home, the CFD said crews found and rescued a dog which was taken in by a neighbour to keep warm and safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze which the fire department said was kept to the main floor. The house did, however, suffer smoke damage throughout.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDCalgary House FireDover fireDover House FireDovercrest WayDovercrest Way fireDovercrest Way Southeast
Flyers
More weekly flyers