Weather

Snow Squalls anticipated for London area: Environment Canada

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 28, 2021 6:11 am
Parts of southern Ontario could see heavy snow squalls.
Parts of southern Ontario could see heavy snow squalls. Global News/ File

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch as they monitor a system coming into the area Thursday night.

Forecasters say heavy snow squalls are expecting to begin in the evening, and continue into Friday morning. Strong winds along with local blowing snow will reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult.

Read more: Thames Valley District School Board completes installation of AEDs in every school

The London area could see 15 to 20 cm of snow in a 12 hour period before the squalls taper off Friday afternoon.

The snow squall watch is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County.

Forecasters say weather conditions could cause issues on the roads, as visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow.

