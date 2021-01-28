Snow Squalls anticipated for London area: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch as they monitor a system coming into the area Thursday night.

Forecasters say heavy snow squalls are expecting to begin in the evening, and continue into Friday morning. Strong winds along with local blowing snow will reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult.

The London area could see 15 to 20 cm of snow in a 12 hour period before the squalls taper off Friday afternoon.

The snow squall watch is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County.

Forecasters say weather conditions could cause issues on the roads, as visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow.

