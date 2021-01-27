Abandoned Fall River home burns down in Wednesday afternoon fire

Send this page to someone via email

An abandoned two-storey residence in Fall River burned down late Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Fire district fire chief Kevin Dean says the house fire was “fully involved” when crews arrived to on George Jackson Road just before 6 p.m.

Crews went into defensive mode and fought the fire from the outside. “It was not save to put anybody inside, it was an abandoned home,” Dean said.

Fire and smoke are seen as an abandoned home in Fall River, N.S., burned on Wednesday. Submitted

As of 7 p.m., the fire was out, Dean says. There were no injuries, but the house is destroyed.

“It’s a complete write-off, the home,” Dean says.

An investigator is still on scene, and Dean says it’s too early to tell what the cause of the fire was.

