Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Abandoned Fall River home burns down in Wednesday afternoon fire

By Karla Renic Global News
An abandoned house in Fall River, N.S., went into flames on Wednesday afternoon.
An abandoned house in Fall River, N.S., went into flames on Wednesday afternoon. Submitted

An abandoned two-storey residence in Fall River burned down late Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Fire district fire chief Kevin Dean says the house fire was “fully involved” when crews arrived to on George Jackson Road just before 6 p.m.

Crews went into defensive mode and fought the fire from the outside. “It was not save to put anybody inside, it was an abandoned home,” Dean said.

Fire and smoke are seen as an abandoned home in Fall River, N.S., burned on Wednesday.
Fire and smoke are seen as an abandoned home in Fall River, N.S., burned on Wednesday. Submitted

As of 7 p.m., the fire was out, Dean says. There were no injuries, but the house is destroyed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Large construction site fire quickly knocked down

“It’s a complete write-off, the home,” Dean says.

An investigator is still on scene, and Dean says it’s too early to tell what the cause of the fire was.

Click to play video 'Firefighters tackle ‘heavy flames’ at apartment building on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax' Firefighters tackle ‘heavy flames’ at apartment building on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax
Firefighters tackle ‘heavy flames’ at apartment building on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax – Dec 31, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaFireHalifax fireFall RiverAbandoned HouseAbandoned house fireFall River FireFall River abandoned home
Flyers
More weekly flyers