Global News mourns death of network radio anchor John Copsey

The Global News family is mourning the loss of one of its own this week.

Global News Radio network anchor John Copsey died suddenly this weekend, just short of his 54th birthday.

Listeners in Vancouver, where he was based, and across the Corus Radio Network in cities including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto will have heard John’s voice delivering the news five nights a week.

His colleagues remember him as a warm, kind soul who was dedicated to his craft and always ready to help others.

John would have been 54 today. All of us who worked w him remain stunned & stung. John Copsey loved reading the news on the radio and I loved hearing him fulfill his passion on our show. He was a gentleman, a quality broadcaster & my colleague. Thank you John. #RIPJohnCopsey pic.twitter.com/Ub8UFUJffD — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 27, 2021

John was passionate about music, horror films, theatre and public speaking — an absolute must for someone who spent hours every night speaking to and informing Canadians.

Anyone who worked with him could also tell you just how much he loved and was proud of his daughter.

John was born in Edmonton in 1967 and grew up in Winnipeg, where he studied English at the University of Manitoba and journalism and technical writing at Red River College.

This weekend our friend and colleague John Copsey passed away – and to say it’s left a major hole in our hearts and our newsroom at @cknw is an understatement. John was one of a kind – he was incredibly empathetic and perfectly quirky. You will be greatly missed John. pic.twitter.com/2mFXjYGc58 — Erin Ubels (@ErinUbels) January 27, 2021

Tough few days for our tight-knit CKNW team as we grapple with the loss of our own @jmcopsey67. John was such a good guy with a great sense of humour and so much care for his work. His pride for his daughter shone through in everything he did. We’ll miss you, Copsey. pic.twitter.com/me5gz5x7Rn — Srushti Gangdev (@SrushtiGangdev) January 27, 2021

After a seven-year career as an anchor, reporter, producer and sometimes-host at prairie news powerhouse 680 CJOB in Winnipeg, John moved to the West Coast in 2014.

He served as an anchor at News1130 in Vancouver before joining the Global BC news team in 2018.

He leaves behind a family in Winnipeg, a girlfriend in the Lower Mainland, and a daughter in Calgary.

The Global News team sends our deepest condolences to his family, along with our thanks for sharing John with us. He will be deeply missed.