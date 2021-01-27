Hamilton’s police services board seeks public’s help in finding new chief of police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s police services board has moved into the public consultation phase as it searches for the city’s next police chief.

The board has launched a survey, open until Feb. 12, asking the public what “qualities” it should be looking for, and what “issues and challenges” the service will face in the years ahead.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the survey, and a pair of virtual town halls this week, are about hearing the voices of the entire community in regards to a “critical appointment.”

“Stoney Creek to Flamborough, Binbrook all the way to the waterfront,” Eisenberger says, “all residents need to be reflected in terms of the opinions they might have relative to what is going on in policing.”

Eisenberger says the competitive process will include a search of internal and external candidates, since “whoever wins that spot, needs to know that they earned it.”

The board hopes to hire the successor to Eric Girt, who is retiring as Hamilton’s chief of police, by the end of April.

Consulting firm Odgers Berndtson is carrying out the survey of behalf of the Hamilton Police Services Board.

