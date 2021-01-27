Coronavirus: 10 new cases for Peterborough area; 4 active outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

The new cases (one of which was added to a previous day) increases the health unit’s cumulative case total to 531 since the pandemic was declared. The health unit posted the update at 4:03 p.m. on its COVID-tracker website.

Another five resolved cases were also reported, leaving 48 active, up from 43 reported 24 hours earlier.

Peterborough Public Health COVID-19 data for Wednesday, Jan. 27. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit says outbreaks continue at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared Jan. 26 with two cases — one resident, one staff member

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient.

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook, declared Jan. 17. One resident initially tested positive, but the home reports the case “appears to be a false positive.”

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Details unavailable.

There are currently 72 close contacts, up from 64 reported on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been seven COVID-19-related deaths: two in April, three attributed to a November outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care, and two this month. There have been 18 resolved outbreaks involving 89 cases — three more since Monday’s update.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Wednesday there are currently 17 patients with COVID-19 — unchanged since Tuesday. There was another patient transfer from other areas to increase the total to 11 COVID-19 patients.

The health unit reports that since the pandemic began, there have been 23 hospitalized cases, three of which required the intensive care unit.

To date, more than 41,300 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — approximately one in four people.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

