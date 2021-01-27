Halifax woman calls for increased enforcement after York Redoubt dog attack

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax woman is looking for animal control enforcement to be stepped up at York Redoubt after her dog was attacked by two off-leash dogs at the national historic site in Fergusons Cove.

Despite signage stating dogs must be on-leash, Shelley MacMillan James says two off-leash dogs jumped on hers in a manner that was anything but playful.

“Here were these two dogs just on top of Milo, suddenly. I didn’t even hear them coming, I didn’t hear a sound and they were just all over him,” James said.

James says Milo is about six months old and she takes him to York Redoubt because it’s supposed to be an on-leash area. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

James says she frantically tried to get the dogs off of hers and was waiting for the owner to take action to control them but that didn’t happen.

“I was so angry because this man didn’t even respond, he didn’t care, he just stood about 50 feet back and he was watching this whole thing happen.” Tweet This

According to Parks Canada, dogs are required to be on-leash while on the grounds of York Redoubt. A spokesperson with Parks Canada says there are signs posted throughout the site as a reminder and Parks Canada team members periodically conduct visits to ensure the rules are being followed.

Owners of dogs who are off-leash and not under effective control of them can face heavy fines.

“An offender can be charged under the Canada National Parks Act and pay fines up to $25,000,” Eric Nielsen, the field unit superintendent for mainland Nova Scotia, wrote in an email statement.

Parks Canada says dogs must be on-leash and under effective control at all times while at York Redoubt. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Nielsen says an investigation into the attack is underway by Parks Canada’s law enforcement and that although York Redoubt falls under federal authority, some issues do result in the province and municipality working with them to find a solution.

James says she filed a complaint because of the lack of response from the owner of the dogs.

“I think that was what upset me and traumatized me the most is his lack of sincerity or concern at all,” James said.

District 11 councillor Patty Cuttell says it’s still important for dog owners, or anyone who witnesses a dog attack, to report the incident to 311.

“Not only does that help build a case history with the animal, it also alerts to us where issues are reoccurring,” she said.

According to the municipality, dog owners can face numerous penalties if they don’t abide by animal bylaw regulations.

“This could range from being issued a warning, a fine, a dog muzzle order, the dog could be declared dangerous, or the dog could be seized by Animal Services. It’s important to note that more than one penalty could be combined,” said Klara Needler, a public relations advisor with the city.

In the meantime, James says she’s thankful her dog is recovering but is concerned it could happen again with more severe consequences.

“It may not be a small dog, it may be a small child and I would never want that to happen. So, I want to create some awareness in the community,” she said.