Haligonian finds new furry buddy to cycle with after original rescue beagle dies from old age

When Garry Mullins lost his furry best buddy this fall, the Haligonian wasn’t alone in his heartache.

Mullins and his first rescue beagle, Frankie, were known throughout the town and online for their cycling adventures. Particularly, to Point Pleasant Park in Halifax’s southend.

“That was the best way to get to the park, I mean it was just amazing, right. So, we were pretty much out there every day, it wasn’t just for show, or whatever. It was just a lot of fun,” Mullins said

Frankie was Garry’s first cycling partner. The duo attracted quite the crowd whenever they rode through the streets of Halifax. Sadly, Frankie died from old age and Garry parked his bike for a few months following. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

When Frankie died from old age, Mullins expressed his sorrow online. He and Frankie had accumulated quite the following and many people reached out with words of encouragement during that difficult time.

“There was a lot of outpouring of support, that was huge, I appreciated that a lot but also people were messaging me suggesting I get another beagle,” Mullins said.

After taking the time to process the loss of Frankie, Mullins decided it was time to follow the suggestions of supporters but more importantly, his heart.

So, he began searching for another rescue beagle to adopt and that’s when he met a young pup named, ‘Willy’.

The two hit it off and Mullins decided to follow through with adopting the rambunctious youngster.

Eventually, he decided to see if Willy would have any interest in getting suited up in cycling gear specifically tailored for dogs.

So, he popped him into Frankie’s old backpack and sure enough, Willy was convinced to hang out in it after being encouraged with a few treats.

That’s when Mullins carried on with the next steps.

“I immediately ordered him his own backpack, brand new, and it fit great when it came,” he said.

Willy basking in the sunshine during one of his cycling adventures. Instagram: @willybikingbeagleFollow. Instagram: @willybikingbeagle

Of course, the most important part of Willy’s cycling suit was next – the goggles – and for advice on that front, Mullins turned to his online supporters.

“I kind of asked his followers online if they thought Frankie would be okay with Willy inheriting his, ‘doggles,'” he said.

While many people agreed that Willy could easily carry on with Frankie’s doggles. Mullins decided it would be best to start Willy off with a fresh pair of his own.

Sure enough, with some gentle coaxing and lots of treats, Willy obliged.

Now, Mullins is finding a new cycling stride with his new best bud.

All the while continuing to brighten the spirits of all who follow the journey.

“They were glad I found a new buddy,” Mullins said.

Garry and Willy gearing up for a cruise on their bike. Willy is snuggled into his backpack for the adventure. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax