Regina police charge 3 after delivery driver robbed on Cameron Street

The Regina Police Service says it has charged three people after a delivery driver was robbed on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened in the 1200 block of Cameron Street at about 10 a.m.

The driver told police he was delivering food when a man approached him and demanded the keys to his car, according to police.

Police say the driver said he saw what appeared to be a handgun in the suspect’s hand, but was not harmed.

The stolen vehicle was later spotted and stopped in the 4800 block of Gordon Road.

Police say three people were arrested – a man, a woman and a young girl.

No firearm was found, police say.

Douglas Keith Morrison of Regina, 44, faces charges that include robbery and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Cyara Page Nighttraveller, 18, and the girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are charged with possessing stolen property under $5,000.

The girl is appearing in youth court on June 23. Morrison and Nighttraveller appeared in provincial court on Wednesday morning.