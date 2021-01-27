Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Quebec unveils tutor recruitment platform to support students struggling amid pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2021 3:42 pm
Quebec is looking to recruit tutors to help students struggling amid the pandemic. Wednesday, Janl. 27, 2020.
Quebec is looking to recruit tutors to help students struggling amid the pandemic. Wednesday, Janl. 27, 2020. Global News

Quebec unveiled its platform on Wednesday to recruit tutors to help vulnerable students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tutoring program, announced on Jan. 8, was set up to provide long-term support students until June 2022.

Read more: Quebec nixes ministerial exams, stands by decision to reopen schools amid coronavirus surge

College and university students, as well as retired teachers and other educational professionals, will be able to register through the Répondez présent platform on the Quebec government website.

Current staff and substitutes must submit their application directly to their school service centre, their school board or private educational institution.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: More students signing up for homeschooling as Quebec high schools reopen' Coronavirus: More students signing up for homeschooling as Quebec high schools reopen
Coronavirus: More students signing up for homeschooling as Quebec high schools reopen – Jan 18, 2021

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge also announced partnerships with Alloprof and Tel-jeunes, representing an investment of nearly $12 million.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Alloprof organization will receive more than $7.3 million over two years in order to set up new educational support and accompaniment services for students who have learning difficulties or who are at risk of failing out of school.

Read more: ‘We’re on the brink of a catastrophe’: Quebec teachers protest reopening schools amid pandemic

Tel-jeunes, for its part, will get more than $4.5 million over two years to offer support to young people, most notably with the addition of 200 hours per week during peak periods.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Tel-jeunes is a helpline for young Quebecers that offers free and confidential counselling services online, by phone, chat, email or text message.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec educationJean-Francois RobergeQuebec schoolsQuebec studentsAlloprofQuebec tutoringTel-jeunes
Flyers
More weekly flyers