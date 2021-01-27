Quebec unveils tutor recruitment platform to support students struggling amid pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec unveiled its platform on Wednesday to recruit tutors to help vulnerable students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tutoring program, announced on Jan. 8, was set up to provide long-term support students until June 2022.

College and university students, as well as retired teachers and other educational professionals, will be able to register through the Répondez présent platform on the Quebec government website.

Current staff and substitutes must submit their application directly to their school service centre, their school board or private educational institution.

1:48 Coronavirus: More students signing up for homeschooling as Quebec high schools reopen Coronavirus: More students signing up for homeschooling as Quebec high schools reopen – Jan 18, 2021

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge also announced partnerships with Alloprof and Tel-jeunes, representing an investment of nearly $12 million.

The Alloprof organization will receive more than $7.3 million over two years in order to set up new educational support and accompaniment services for students who have learning difficulties or who are at risk of failing out of school.

Tel-jeunes, for its part, will get more than $4.5 million over two years to offer support to young people, most notably with the addition of 200 hours per week during peak periods.

Tel-jeunes is a helpline for young Quebecers that offers free and confidential counselling services online, by phone, chat, email or text message.