Man airlifted to hospital after hit by falling tree in Niagara

A man was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a tree near the Port Colborne Airport, according to Niagara EMS.
Paramedics say they received a call out to a field in Wainfleet on Burnaby Road between Highway 3 and Lakeshore Road around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, crews discovered an adult male with a head injury.
“An investigation revealed a male in his 40s was cutting trees on his property when a tree fell subsequently hitting the male in the head,” according to Niagara police Const. Jesse Vujasic.
The man was transferred to an air ambulance and airlifted to Hamilton general hospital just before 1 p.m., according to ORNGE.
No foul play is suspected.
