Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman accused of crime spree in Oakville faces slew of charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 8:28 pm
File photo of a Halton police cruiser.
File photo of a Halton police cruiser. Twitter/Halton Regional Police

A woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of a crime spree across Oakville, which included stealing from a well-known video game maker.

Investigators say the accused committed a series of thefts between Dec. 24 and Jan. 23, which included computer equipment from a division of the company that makes Grand Theft Auto video games.

The 30-year-old from Oakville is alleged to have taken $66,000 worth of equipment and accessories from the Rockstar Games office near the QEW and Trafalgar Road on Christmas Eve.

Read more: Driver charged following police chase through Oakville, Burlington and Hamilton

“Items had been delivered to the premise however the accused stole them prior to possession of the items being taken by the company,” Const. Steve Elms told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is also believed to be responsible for a number of other thefts over a three-day period in late January, pilfering a car, a couple of jackets and an iPhone, which was subsequently used in a number of fraudulent purchases using Apple Pay.

The 18 charges the woman faces include theft over $5,000, fraudulent use of a credit card and trafficking property obtained by crime.

Click to play video 'Oakville incident ends with ‘safe conclusion’: Halton Police' Oakville incident ends with ‘safe conclusion’: Halton Police
Oakville incident ends with ‘safe conclusion’: Halton Police – Jan 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton newsOakvillehalton policeqewOakville newsGrand Theft Autohalton newsrockstar gamestrafalger road
Flyers
More weekly flyers