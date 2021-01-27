Woman accused of crime spree in Oakville faces slew of charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of a crime spree across Oakville, which included stealing from a well-known video game maker.

Investigators say the accused committed a series of thefts between Dec. 24 and Jan. 23, which included computer equipment from a division of the company that makes Grand Theft Auto video games.

The 30-year-old from Oakville is alleged to have taken $66,000 worth of equipment and accessories from the Rockstar Games office near the QEW and Trafalgar Road on Christmas Eve.

“Items had been delivered to the premise however the accused stole them prior to possession of the items being taken by the company,” Const. Steve Elms told Global News.

The accused is also believed to be responsible for a number of other thefts over a three-day period in late January, pilfering a car, a couple of jackets and an iPhone, which was subsequently used in a number of fraudulent purchases using Apple Pay.

The 18 charges the woman faces include theft over $5,000, fraudulent use of a credit card and trafficking property obtained by crime.

