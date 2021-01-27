Menu

Canada

Portion of Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to open Thursday morning

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 11:20 am
A skater skates on a section of the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
A skater skates on a section of the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The 51st season of the Rideau Canal Skateway will begin Thursday morning with a number of precautions in place related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The National Capital Commission, which manages the Rideau Canal, announced 2.4 kilometres of the skateway between Pretoria and Bank Street bridges will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Rideau Canal Skateway will still open under Ontario's state of emergency

The NCC is asking only local residents to make use of the skateway this year, in line with public health directives encouraging exercise only close to home.

Users will also be asked to wear a mask on the canal, with concessions stands removed from the ice this season.

The NCC reminded residents on Twitter to stay off the ice until Thursday morning.

'Ice Dragon boat' race held on Ottawa's frozen Rideau Canal
'Ice Dragon boat' race held on Ottawa's frozen Rideau Canal – Feb 20, 2017
Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19rideau canalRideau Canal SkatewayRideau Canal skatingOntario coronavirus lockdowncoronavirus exercise
