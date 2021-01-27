Portion of Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to open Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The 51st season of the Rideau Canal Skateway will begin Thursday morning with a number of precautions in place related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The National Capital Commission, which manages the Rideau Canal, announced 2.4 kilometres of the skateway between Pretoria and Bank Street bridges will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The NCC is asking only local residents to make use of the skateway this year, in line with public health directives encouraging exercise only close to home.

Users will also be asked to wear a mask on the canal, with concessions stands removed from the ice this season.

The NCC reminded residents on Twitter to stay off the ice until Thursday morning.

