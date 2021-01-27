Niagara Falls man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police said a 36-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested after allegedly being found asleep at the wheel in Kitchener during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

Police were called to Duke Street East and Cameron Street North in Kitchener at around 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

“The person who called it in noticed that vehicle had been running on the roadway for quite a while,” Const. Andre Johnson said.

He said that officers did a wellbeing check and that was when it was determined that the driver was impaired, he was subsequently arrested.

Police then conducted a search where they discovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis, as well as a conducted energy weapon and an imitation firearm.

A 36-year-old Niagara Falls male is facing several charges, including impaired operation, as well as drugs and weapons-related offences.