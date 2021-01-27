Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Niagara Falls man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Niagara Falls man.
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Niagara Falls man. Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police said a 36-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested after allegedly being found asleep at the wheel in Kitchener during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

Police were called to Duke Street East and Cameron Street North in Kitchener at around 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

“The person who called it in noticed that vehicle had been running on the roadway for quite a while,” Const. Andre Johnson said.

Read more: Police charge Kitchener man with ‘hate-motivated’ harassment of neighbour

He said that officers did a wellbeing check and that was when it was determined that the driver was impaired, he was subsequently arrested.

Trending Stories

Police then conducted a search where they discovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis, as well as a conducted energy weapon and an imitation firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police make 4th arrest in 2020 shooting on Westwood Drive in Kitchener

A 36-year-old Niagara Falls male is facing several charges, including impaired operation, as well as drugs and weapons-related offences.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooKitchenerKitchener newsKitchener CrimeWaterloo newsNiagara Falls newsduke street kitchenerFrederick street kitchenerNiagara Falls manNiagara Falls man arrested
Flyers
More weekly flyers