Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region Board of Health asks province for help with marginalized communities

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 10:11 am
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener.
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region says the Board of Health passed a motion on Tuesday asking the Ontario government for more help for marginalized communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says its data shows COVID-19 has more of an impact on minorities and those with a lower income.

Read more: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region falls below 700

“We know that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted so many people in our community,” said Coun. Kathryn McGarry, who brought forward the motion.

“Support from the province’s High Priority Communities Strategy would help us implement a range of interventions to slow transmission in those higher risk communities and protect our most vulnerable,” she said in a statement.

Click to play video 'Racism and inequality during a pandemic' Racism and inequality during a pandemic
Racism and inequality during a pandemic – Jan 19, 2021

Among the measures, Public Health currently operates a 54-room shelter that allows people to safely isolate from other members of their household in the event they have contracted COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The region says Waterloo Public Health is looking for other ways to support these communities, such as mobile testing.

It says that designating these communities as a high priority would provide much-needed resources from the province to speed up the deployment of supports, as has happened in other communities.

Read more: All long-term care, retirement home residents in Waterloo Region have received 1st dose of COVID-19

“Racially diverse, newcomer and low-income communities have been impacted more significantly by COVID-19 than others,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s medical officer of health.

“These types of supports will help reduce barriers for these communities to accessing services and employing COVID-19 prevention measures.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchenerKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo COVID 19Waterloo RegionKitchener-WaterlooWaterloo board of health
Flyers
More weekly flyers