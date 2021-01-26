Car allegedly involved in hit and run crashes into cement truck, hospitalizing female passenger

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition after the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a cement truck in Montreal’s east end.

Montreal police received a 911 call alerting them to the crash near the intersection of Joseph-Versailles Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered the woman inside the car.

“She was unconscious and seriously injured,” said police spokesperson, Caroline Chèvrefils. She was rushed to hospital where she remained in critical condition Friday evening.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man, suffered injuries to the lower body. Chèvrefils said he was conscious during his transport to hospital and doctors do not fear for his life.

The driver of the cement truck, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured in the crash.

According to witness reports gathered by police, the vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision on Joseph-Versailles Boulevard and Notre-Dame Street before it smashed into the cement truck.

Chevrefils described it as a material collision between a minivan and the car.

“There were no injuries,” she said.

According to Chèvrefils, after the first crash the driver of the car sped off, heading northbound on Joseph-Versailles.

He then lost control of his vehicle just before Sherbrooke Street and ended up in the opposite lane in oncoming traffic, crashing into the cement mixer.

Investigators and collision experts are at the scene to piece together the circumstances leading up to both collisions.

It is too soon to say whether the 25-year-old driver will face any charges.