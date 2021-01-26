Menu

Canada

B.C. man armed with bow and arrow arrested after pushing way into Rossland city hall: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
City hall in Rossland, B.C.
City hall in Rossland, B.C. Google Maps

Armed with a bow and arrow, a B.C. man was arrested after allegedly pushing his way inside Rossland city hall on Tuesday.

According to Trail RCMP, the man made his way into city hall by entering through a back door prior to it opening to the public.

Located in the West Kootenay region, around 600 kilometres east of Vancouver, Rossland has a population of approximately 4,000 people. It is also a 10-minute drive west of Trail.

Police say the 24-year-old Rossland man made his way inside city hall just before 7 a.m.

“The suspect refused to leave and proceeded to lock himself in an office inside the civic building,” Trail RCMP said in a press release.

“With the use of crisis de-escalation tactics, the man was taken into police custody without further incident. He remains in police custody at this time.”

RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich added that “although the suspect was armed with what is being considered a weapon, no one was injured during the incident.”

In a press release, the City of Rossland said due to the severity of the situation, city hall will be closed until the end of the week.

Police say they are continuing to investigate, and that anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Trail RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566.

