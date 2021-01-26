Final input sought for Imagine Kelowna, city’s official community plan for 2040

Send this page to someone via email

The final phase of a forward-looking plan that began years ago is now available for public consumption.

On Tuesday, the City of Kelowna said it is seeking public input regarding Imagine Kelowna, “a vision” for the city’s official community plan (OCP) for 2040.

“The draft 2040 OCP has been shaped by a series of public engagement opportunities, starting with the development of our community vision, Imagine Kelowna,” the city said in a statement.

“This final phase of OCP engagement builds on dialogue with the public to date and will explore a range of topics specific to how our community grows, such as: urban centres, residential infill, agricultural lands, suburban neighbourhoods, climate action and environmental protection.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, engagement will take place primarily online. The final phase will run until the end of March.

The city said the plan provides a framework for city council, and that the draft is reexamined every 10 years in order to reflect the community’s vision.

Contents of the OCP draft include growing urban centres and limiting urban sprawl.

“To counter the costs of urban sprawl – building new infrastructure, increased traffic congestion, loss of open spaces and natural habitats – the City has established a permanent-growth boundary,” reads part of a 24-page document.

“This boundary mandates that roughly 40 per cent of future growth be concentrated in five urban centres: Downtown, Rutland, Capri-Landmark, Midtown and South Pandosy.”

Also part of the draft OCP: Increasing parkland along Okanagan Lake and protecting the lake.

“To increase public access to the lake, the City has been strategically buying select waterfront properties as they become available, turning the foreshore into public land and putting the rest back on the market,” reads the draft.

Protecting agricultural land, promoting sustainable farming, transportation and supporting innovation are also part of the draft.

For more about Imagine Kelowna, click here.

To view the 24-page report, click here.

The city says public feedback will help finalize the plan, which is expected to be presented to city council for endorsement later this year.

