Canada

Halifax council in favour of Millbrook First Nation reserve on Shannon Parks Land

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 6:03 pm
Shannon Park, an abandoned community that housed mainly military families and slated for redevelopment, is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016.
Shannon Park, an abandoned community that housed mainly military families and slated for redevelopment, is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The Halifax Regional Council voted in favour Tuesday in regards to the creation of a reserve by Millbrook First Nation on a section of the Shannon Park Lands.

All councillors voted in favour of the motion, confirming that the municipality will enter into a service agreement with the First Nation. These services may include water, sewage and snow removal.

READ MORE: Mi’kmaq leaders launch final fundraising push for long-awaited cultural centre in Debert, N.S.

In 2014, Canada Lands acquired approximately 87 acres (33 hectares) of land at Shannon Park from the Department of National Defence, as stated by the letter submitted to council.

Indigenous Services Canada retained approximately nine acres (3.6 hectares) of the site for transfer to the Millbrook First Nation as an addition to their reserve lands.

Regional Council
Regional Council.

According to the letter submitted by Jacques Dubé, HRM’s chief administrative officer, “Millbrook has since been working collaboratively with Canada Lands to ensure alignment of the reserve with the overall development plan of the Shannon Park area.”

Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation said they are looking forward to negotiating a Municipal Services Agreement once their development plans have been determined and finalized.

