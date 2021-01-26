Train derailment west of Field B.C. knocks out power, prompting battery back-up

A train derailment west of Field, B.C., has caused a power outage to the village and the surrounding area.

CP confirmed Tuesday a grain train derailed at approximately 1:40 a.m. MT.

There were no injuries and CP has dispatched crews and equipment but the incident has left the village in the dark.

BC Hydro said customers are being supplied power from the ESF battery back-up but it is expected crews will not be able to make repairs until Wednesday at the earliest.

They are warning the battery will run out of power before they are able to fully restore the power to the village.

“We ask that while your power is coming from the battery, please conserve electricity if possible to extend the supply. This might mean postponing energy-intensive tasks until grid power has been restored,” the company said in a statement posted online.

Field Outage Status is posting updates on Twitter about how much longer the battery can last.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.