Gretzky memorabilia among items from museum in Niagara Falls up for auction

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A jersey, puck and stick signed by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky are among Ontario museum items up for auction.

The 42-year-old Guinness World Records Museum in Niagara Falls permanently closed in September.

Ripley Auctions says memorabilia up for bids includes artifacts, sculpted characters, displays and exhibits.

The online auction is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Ripley says the museum featured visits and performances from record holders and people attempting to break records.

The museum operated as a franchisee of the Guinness World Records book.

