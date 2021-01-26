Accused in the Quebec City sword attacks is back in court

Send this page to someone via email

Following a psychiatric evaluation, Carl Girouard, the man accused in the sword attack in Old Quebec City, returns to court Tuesday.

The 24-year-old man from Sainte-Thérèse, outside Montreal, is charged with two first-degree murders and five attempted murders after allegedly attacking seven people at random with a Japanese sword on Halloween night in Old Quebec.

The attack left two people dead, François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, and injured five more.

Duchesne was the director of communications for the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec and Clermont worked as a hairdresser in Old Quebec.

Four of the five injured have been identified following the lifting of a publication ban. They are Rémy Bélanger, Gilberto Porras, Lisa Mahmoud, and Pierre Lagrevol.

Recalling the night of the attacks, Lagrevol said he and Mahmoud were attacked by a “madman” while taking pictures in Old Quebec.

Bélanger, a musician from Beauport, released a 45-minute video in November that was recorded from his hospital bed. In the video, Bélanger claims to have forgiven his attacker.