Send this page to someone via email

So far, there are no bus cancellations or school closures. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect but temperatures have not dropped to the point that classes or buses would be cancelled.

Keep an eye out here for the latest.

CANCELLATIONS/DELAYS FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

Louis Riel School Division – buses are running but delays are expected.

Our buses are running this morning. Please make sure you are dressed for the chilly weather. #PembinaTrailsSD #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/qBe7hsiJl7 — Pembina Trails SD (@PembinaTrails) January 26, 2021

Advertisement