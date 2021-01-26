Menu

Vancouver Canucks snap losing streak with 7-1 win over Ottawa

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2021 1:01 am
Vancouver Canucks snap losing skid with convincing 7-1 win over Ottawa Senators. Vancouver Canucks

A hat trick from Brandon Sutter lifted the Vancouver Canucks to a 7-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

It was a much-needed victory for Vancouver (3-5-0), which had not won in regulation since its season opener on Jan. 13.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist for the home team, while Tyler Motte, Quinn Hughes and Olli Juolevi also scored. Bo Horvat tallied two assists.

Read more: Montreal beats Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Saturday evening

Ottawa’s (1-4-1) lone marker came from Austin Watson midway through the second period, with assists from Thomas Chabot and Mike Reilly.

Thatcher Demko had 34 saves and collected his first win of the season for the Canucks.

Sens goalie Matt Murray stopped 28-of-35 shots.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
