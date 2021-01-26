‘Community Care Tent’ now pitched in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria’s most vulnerable citizens are getting a much needed new facility.

“The Community Care Tent” was set up at the end of Cook Street near Dallas Road Monday.

The City of Victoria repainted the lines and installed cement barriers to establish a location for the facility to operate.

The space will slowly transform to provide more service and support for the community’s growing homeless population.

“It’s by the community, for the community. The people accessing the services are also the people operating it,” organizer Shae Perkins said.

But getting this location wasn’t an easy feat.

The tent was originally set up at Beacon Hill Park at the end of October.

But it was found to be in violation of the city bylaws and the Beacon Hill Park Trust.

Organizers looked to the city for funding help, and was provided $6,500 through its Emergency Social Services Grant.

“We’re in a global health pandemic and the people who are living outside need humanitarian aid,” Victoria’s Mayor Lisa Helps said.

The idea is modelled on the Build Back Victoria program, that allows businesses to expand patios onto the streets.

In this case staff went out and consulted with the applicant, the Red Cedar Café, and were granted a permit for the space.

It will remain in place until Mar. 31.

Organizers are hoping by that time the province will have provided anyone living outside with an indoor sheltering space.

Others aren’t so sure that goal will be met so soon.

“I really have my doubts, and I think it’s going to be there much past March 31st,” Friends of Beacon Hill Park spokesperson Roy Fletcher said.

That’s left residents in the area very much divided on the future use of that space.

Some residents argue against the location and the move from the city not to ask for public input before going ahead.

Under current bylaws, creating a temporary structure is not required to have any public consultation.

Victoria’s mayor says she has confidence the province will meet the timeline and that this will remain a temporary solution.

— With files from Kylie Stanton.