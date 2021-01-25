Menu

Crime

Canmore man sentenced to 3 years in prison for child porn charges

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 8:44 pm
A Canmore, Alta., man has been sentenced to three years in prison in relation to child pornography charges.
A Canmore, Alta., man has been sentenced to three years in prison in relation to child pornography charges.

A 50-year-old Canmore, Alta., man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of two child pornography charges.

David Aschim was charged last January with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography accessible to others.

According to Alberta Justice, Aschim was convicted of distributing child pornography between the months of August and October 2018, and possessing child pornography between August 2018 and January 2020, when he was arrested.

The charge of accessing child pornography was withdrawn.

Aschim also had to register as a sex offender.

