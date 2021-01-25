‘A big battle’: Brock, Ont., community mourns loss of mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden

Send this page to someone via email

The northern Durham township of Brock is mourning following the loss of long-time politician and mayor, Debbie Bath-Hadden.

Bath-Hadden had been battling numerous forms of cancer and disease for 14 years, including breast cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and an embolism that made it difficult for her to breathe.

The mayor took an official leave of absence to focus on her health last November. On Sunday, the 61-year-old, surrounded by family, died at her Sunderland, Ont., home.

According to family, friends and colleagues, Bath-Hadden leaves behind an unforgettable legacy.

“She cared about where she lived, (it’s) as simple as that,” said the mayor’s husband, Paul Hadden.

“Everybody finds it really tough, that’s forsure, because it was a big battle she had ahead of her and it was a tough one.”

Bath-Hadden’s loved ones say she was far from a career politician. Working as a local bulk food business owner in the 90s, she only got involved with the town by fluke.

“At a party, she was complaining about how things were going at council and the township,” her husband said.

“Somebody dared her, ‘well why don’t you run?'”

Bath-Hadden ended up running, and securing a position as a local councillor in 1997. It was only the beginning of what would be a long-standing career in local politics.

She was well-liked among her constituents, leading her to serve three consecutive terms as a council member. Bath-Hadden would then be elected as a regional councillor in 2010, before making township history as Brock’s first female mayor in 2018.

“A lot of the work she’s done not everyone knows about,” said regional chair John Henry.

“Some of her accomplishments are amazing.”

Claire Doble, Ward 2 councillor in Brock says Bath-Hadden was a tireless advocate, who brought so much to the small, rural community, including summer day camps and an employment centre, things the the township had never had prior to her leadership.

“She will be greatly missed,” Doble said.

“She was a tremendous leader to all of us, particularly those of us new to council. She really took us under her wing and guided us and showed us the way.”

Municipal clerk Becky Jamieson, who worked closely with Hadden and is also a personal friend, says she refused to stop working, even during her final days.

“Just seven days ago she reached out to me and gave me a list of things she asked if I could do for her that she wanted to ensure were done within the community,” Jamieson said.

“She’s an incredible person, (having) the heart and soul of this community.”

In addition to her work as a politician, Jamieson says her work in the community will be especially missed. For numerous years Bath-Hadden co-chaired the annual “Relay for Life” event, raising money to find a cure for the disease that she would fight so hard to overcome.

Bath-Hadden leaves behind her husband, five kids, and seven grandchildren, who say they will miss her dearly.

“She was a people person, that’s forsure,” said Hadden.

“That’s what you miss the most, because that’s the way she was. She cared about people and worked hard on their behalf.”

