Canada

Saskatchewan ending birth alerts Feb. 1

By Anna McMillan Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 4:52 pm
Saskatchewan is discontinuing birth alerts on Feb. 1, following repeated calls from advocates to end the practice.
Saskatchewan is discontinuing birth alerts on Feb. 1, following repeated calls from advocates to end the practice. File / Getty Images

Saskatchewan is discontinuing the controversial practice of birth alerts on Feb. 1.

Indigenous leaders have repeatedly called for an end to the practice, where social services staff notify hospitals of “at-risk” expectant mothers.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services said the move aligns with recommendations from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action and federal Indigenous child welfare legislation.

Saskatchewan to continue using 'birth alerts' despite calls by MMIW inquiry to stop

“It also recognizes concerns raised by various Indigenous partners and community stakeholders across Saskatchewan,” said a statement from Janice Colquhoun, executive director of Indigenous Services with the ministry’s child and family programs.

The ministry said it only takes children from their families as a last resort, when an infant’s safety cannot be guaranteed.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Vice-Chief David Pratt said he’s relieved the practice is ending.

”It actually puts (babies) into trauma when they separate them from their mother,” Pratt told Global News on Monday.

“Our leadership and our chiefs are going to be so happy with the news.”

Saskatchewan tops 2019 child welfare deaths, highest in recent history

The ministry conducted engagement sessions over the past year with community partners and the families it serves.

“The Ministry of Social Services is taking what we learned at these engagement sessions to inform our policies and practices specific to this vulnerable group of people,” Colquhoun said.

Social services is working with the Health Ministry and Saskatchewan Health Authority to ensure adequate support is available to expectant mothers, including prenatal care, housing, income support, and mental health and addictions programming.

“Community organizations are best positioned to offer supports and services to at-risk expectant mothers,” the province said in a briefing about the policy change.

“Extended family members and communities can act as a source of strength and support for families who are struggling, and help to prevent the need for child protection intervention.”

Pratt said he hopes the move will help reduce the number of children in government care, which hit an 11-year high in 2019.

