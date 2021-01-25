Kidnapping, assault charges laid after woman taken from home in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are facing over 40 charges after an alleged assault and kidnapping in Saskatoon.

Police said they were called to a home in the 200 block of Lenore Drive at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday after a man reported three other men had entered the home and threaten him and a woman with firearms.

He was assaulted, suffering minor injuries, before the intruders left with the woman in a white GMG Jimmy, according to the police report.

Officers said they located the vehicle a short time later at the intersection of Taylor Street East and Acadia Drive where they said they made a high-risk stop.

The woman was found inside the vehicle and two men were arrested. Police said she was not physically harmed.

A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm and an airsoft firearm.

Police said they are searching for the third suspect, but did not provide a description.

All three are facing a number of charges including assault, robbery and kidnapping.

A fourth man was arrested at a home in the 3500 block of Taylor Street and is charged with conspiring to commit kidnapping.

Saskatoon police said the victims and suspects are known to each other.

