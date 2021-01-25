Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kidnapping, assault charges laid after woman taken from home in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 3:30 pm
Three men are facing a number of charges, including assault and kidnapping, after a woman was taken from a home Sunday night in Saskatoon.
Three men are facing a number of charges, including assault and kidnapping, after a woman was taken from a home Sunday night in Saskatoon. File / Global News

Four people are facing over 40 charges after an alleged assault and kidnapping in Saskatoon.

Police said they were called to a home in the 200 block of Lenore Drive at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday after a man reported three other men had entered the home and threaten him and a woman with firearms.

Read more: Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say

He was assaulted, suffering minor injuries, before the intruders left with the woman in a white GMG Jimmy, according to the police report.

Officers said they located the vehicle a short time later at the intersection of Taylor Street East and Acadia Drive where they said they made a high-risk stop.

The woman was found inside the vehicle and two men were arrested. Police said she was not physically harmed.

Story continues below advertisement

A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm and an airsoft firearm.

Read more: Saskatoon man charged with attempted murder at Regina warming shelter: police

Police said they are searching for the third suspect, but did not provide a description.

All three are facing a number of charges including assault, robbery and kidnapping.

A fourth man was arrested at a home in the 3500 block of Taylor Street and is charged with conspiring to commit kidnapping.

Saskatoon police said the victims and suspects are known to each other.

Click to play video 'Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say' Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say
Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceAssaultSaskatoon Police ServiceRobberySaskatchewan NewsKidnappingLenore DriveLenore Drive SaskatoonSaskaton News
Flyers
More weekly flyers