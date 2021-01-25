Menu

Canada

City of Belleville opens Victoria Harbour for skating

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
After several mild winter months, the city of Belleville says Victoria Harbour is now safe for skating.
After several mild winter months, the city of Belleville says Victoria Harbour is now safe for skating. City of Belleville

After a long stretch of mild weather, the city of Belleville says the ice in Victoria Harbour is now safe for skating.

A city news release said following an ice check on Monday, and a significantly cold weekend, city parks and outdoor spaces staff found ice levels to be sufficient to allow people onto the harbour.

Signs advising residents to stay off the surface have now been removed.

Read more: Rideau Canal Skateway to open ‘early next week’, NCC head says

The city says skaters must practice physical distancing and follow public health guidelines at all times. The city has yet to clarify if there are any capacity restrictions for skating on the harbour.

Bylaw officers will be monitoring city facilities to ensure compliance with provincial restrictions.

To maintain safety standards, the city says it will continue to perform regular inspections and maintenance if plowing and road operations permit.

